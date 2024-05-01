CT middle school put on lockdown after gun found in student’s backpack

A middle school in Hartford was put into a lockdown on Wednesday when a student brought a gun to the school and was later taken into custody, police and school officials said.

Officers responded to the Achievement First Hartford Summit Middle School on Greenfield Street just before 10:50 a.m. after learning that a 7th-grade student had a gun, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department.

Boisvert said the firearm was in the student’s backpack. The gun was secured by authorities.

According to Boisvert, the lockdown at the school was only in place for a “brief” time.

In a statement, the school said officials “immediately initiated a lockdown and contacted the police” when it was discovered that “a student had a firearm in their possession.”

“The police confiscated the gun and removed it from campus, and the student is in custody,” school officials said. “Law enforcement remains on site to provide additional support. We can confirm all students are safe and the lockdown has been lifted. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

No other information was immediately available.