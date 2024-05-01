CT mansion tied to Jennifer Farber Dulos murder case to soon be on the market

A Connecticut home at the center of a high-profile murder conspiracy case will soon be for sale in Farmington.

The multi-million dollar home at 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington is the former home of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos and is tied to her disappearance.

The luxury home on the border of Farmington and Avon is where Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, lived with his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis when Farber Dulos vanished in May 2019.

The home will soon go on the market and has been posted on Zillow and Realtor.com, where photos offer a look inside the more than 10,000-square-foot home.

With six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and four garage bays, the home is listed as “coming soon” with a price tag of $3,199,900.

According to realty postings, the property is being listed by William Raveis Real Estate in Glastonbury, who described the property online as being “where timeless elegance meets superior craftsmanship.”

The home at 4 Jefferson Crossing was brought up multiple times during Troconis’ weeks-long trial in Stamford Superior Court earlier this year. The jury heard about a search warrant executed at the home, evidence found in the office section of the mansion where Dulos ran his company, Fore Group, and saw multiple different surveillance videos of the home.

Prosecutors alleged that Troconis made multiple trips to 4 Jefferson Crossing on the day of Farber Dulos’ disappearance and alleged that she did so to destroy evidence connected to her death.

Dulos died after attempting suicide in 2020 in the garage at 4 Jefferson Crossing. He was charged with murder in connection to his wife’s death.

Troconis in March was found guilty of all six counts she faced in connection to Farber Dulos’ disappearance: Conspiracy to commit murder, hindering the prosecution, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

She is set to be sentenced in Stamford Superior Court on May 31.