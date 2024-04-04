CT man tackled by police after allegedly smashing out doors, windows at several businesses

A man caught smashing windows in Manchester in the early morning hours Thursday damaged more than a half-dozen businesses before he reportedly struck a police cruiser with a metal rod and had to be tackled by officers, police said.

Police were dispatched to the area of Cottage and Main Streets at 12:25 a.m. on the report of a possible burglary in progress, as the caller reported hearing glass breaking, according to a statement issued by Lt. Nick Reinert of the Manchester Police Department.

Officers who responded immediately noticed the glass windows and doors of several businesses had been smashed.

Police then spotted a man, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Ceasar of Manchester, “actively smashing windows on Main Street with two metal rebar rods,” Reinert said. Police ordered him to drop the rods and get on the ground, but he allegedly refused, according to Reinert.

Police deployed a taser that was not effective.

According to Reinert, Ceasar then approached a police cruiser and reportedly struck the passenger side window with a metal rod. Officers tackled him and took him into custody.

“Thankfully, there were no reported injuries because of this incident,” Reinert said.

Ceasar has been charged with seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and a single count each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening, interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held in custody and was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Manchester Superior Court.

“At this point in the investigation, we are aware of and working with eight properties in total that were damaged,” Reinert said.

“We commend the swift and professional response of our officers in confronting this challenging and dangerous scenario,” he said. “The investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.