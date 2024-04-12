CT man surrenders on theft charge with person he’s barred from contacting, leading to new charge

A shoplifting investigation at a home improvement store in South Windsor on Thursday led to a man on probation turning himself in on a larceny charge while with a person he was barred from contacting, leading to an additional felony charge.

Milton E. Lantigua, 41, of Hartford faces charges of fifth-degree larceny, violation of a protective order, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without minimum insurance and operating under suspension, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Officers responded to Lowe’s at 31 Buckland Hills Drive around 7 p.m. on the report of a shoplifting in progress involving just under $1,000 worth of merchandise that was stolen. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived but was identified as Lantigua using the store’s video surveillance footage.

According to police, officers were able to confirm through Lantigua’s probation officer that his GPS ankle monitor showed he was at Lowe’s at the time of the theft. Police also learned the vehicle he left in was not registered or insured and that Lantigua’s license was suspended.

Officers contacted Lantigua and he agreed to turn himself in, according to police. When he did, he was with someone he was prohibited from contacting under the terms of a protective order, police said.

Lantigua posted $17,500 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned on the protective order violation on Friday in Manchester Superior Court. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on the other charges on May 1.