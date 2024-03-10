CT man strikes state police cruiser while driving wrong way in East Hartford, charged with DUI

A Connecticut man driving his vehicle the wrong way has been charged with under the influence of alcohol or drugs and striking a state police cruiser early Sunday in East Hartford.

Troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver headed westbound in the eastbound lanes on Route 2 in East Hartford at 3:49 a.m. Sunday, according to Connecticut State Police.

While troopers were en route, they learned that the driver had turned onto Route 5/15 and was headed southbound in the northbound lanes, state police said.

Troopers found the vehicle, driven by 69-year-old Robert John Washam of East Hartford driving the wrong way on the right shoulder, according to state police.

While troopers were trying to stop Washam, state police said, he struck a cruiser with his vehicle.

According to police, the 69-year-old was “uncooperative” at the scene and showed signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to CSP Troop H in Hartford, where he reportedly failed a sobriety test, state police said.

Washam was charged with reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to stay in the proper lane, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, illegal entry onto a limited access highway, interfering with an officer or resisting arrest, first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Monday.