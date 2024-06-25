CT man shot in head in critical condition; police locate large crime scene

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Connecticut late Monday.

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his head after officers at 11:20 p.m. responded to the PT Barnum Housing Community in Bridgeport after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Responding officers found a large crime scene before the gunshot victim, a 25-year-old Bridgeport man, was located near Building 20, Gilleran said. He was taken in an ambulance to an area hospital, where he has been listed in critical condition.

Gilleran said the police department’s detective bureau responded to the scene and has taken charge of the investigation. The Forensic Identification Unit also responded to the scene to collect evidence.

According to Gilleran, detectives overnight canvassed the area and conducted interviews.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. John Knapp at 203-581-5251. Information can also be relayed through the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.