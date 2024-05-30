CT man reports possible bullet graze to police 36 hours after shots fired incident

Police are investigating a shooting in Bridgeport after a man went to authorities a day after officers investigated a shots fired incident and said he may have been grazed by a bullet.

Officers on Sunday responded to the 100 block of Hollister Avenue at 4:30 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Police established a crime scene and collected several pieces of evidence, though no one at that time reported any injuries, Gilleran said. The evidence was seized and secured by police.

The following day just before 5 p.m., police learned that a 49-year-old Bridgeport man believed he may have been grazed by a bullet during the shots fired incident the previous morning, according to Gilleran. Police responded to meet with the man, who said he wanted it documented that he may have been hit by a bullet.

Officers saw a small laceration on the man’s back. He declined medical treatment.

On Tuesday, the man met with detectives at the police department for a follow-up interview.

Police are still investigating and asking that anyone with information contact Det. Matthew Goncalves at 203-581-5240. Information can also be left using the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.