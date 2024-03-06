CT man pleads guilty to taking explicit photos of young girl being sexually abused

A Stamford man pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking explicit photos of a young girl being sexually abused.

According to court records, a young girl reported that Servio Barros-Terreros, 57, had sexually assaulted her multiple times in December 2022, when she was 9 and 10 years old, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Barros-Terreros appeared in court in Bridgeport Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the charge of production of child pornography, officials said.

Records show that the girl reported that Barros-Terreros “ took sexually explicit pictures of her” and threatened to publish them or show them to her mother if she told anyone about the abuse.

Barros-Terreros allegedly also talked to the girl over video chats, during which he instructed her to undress and engage in “sexually explicit conduct,” according to officials.

Barros-Terreros was arrested on state sexual assault and risk of injury offenses on Jan. 12, 2023, by the Stamford Police Department, who seized his iPhone. On the phone, detectives reportedly found sexually explicit photos of the girl and Barros-Terreros engaging in sexually explicit conduct with her, court records show.

Barros-Terreros faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a minimum prison term of 15 years. He has been detained since his arrest, officials said.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on June 13, when U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny will hand down his sentence.