CT man with no driver’s license, insurance charged for fleeing from trooper during traffic stop

A Connecticut man was arrested Tuesday after state police said sped off from a traffic stop last month on Route 8 in Shelton when a trooper learned that he did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the car he was driving, which was also not registered.

Elijah Crowell, 21, of Bridgeport was taken into custody by troopers at his workplace in Naugatuck, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said Crowell was pulled over on April 26 just after 11:20 a.m. when he used the right lane to pass a trooper on Route 8 North just before Exit 13. According to state police, he was allegedly clocked at about 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

A trooper activated their emergency lights before Crowell, driving a gray Nissan Altima, pulled over partially in the left shoulder and left travel lane, state police said. The trooper used a PA system to instruct the driver to move to the right side of the road.

Once in the right shoulder, a trooper approached Crowell’s vehicle and asked for his license as well as his motor vehicle paperwork. According to state police, he allegedly provided a “work ID badge” and said he did not have any paperwork.

Crowell allegedly said the vehicle was registered in his name and that the paperwork was at his home. State police allege that he was unable to pull up any proof of insurance for the vehicle on his cell phone and insisted that he had a valid driver’s license. He also said he was in a rush to get to work when informed he was pulled over for speeding, state police said.

The trooper returned to their cruiser and found that the registration for the Nissan was canceled and that its insurance could not be verified. State police said they were also reportedly unable to verify Crowell owned the vehicle and that, upon searching for his driver’s license, a trooper discovered that he only possessed an identification card.

The trooper then asked Crowell about his driver’s license and he allegedly said he had only recently obtained one, according to state police. He also allegedly asked the trooper not to tow his vehicle.

As the trooper was walking back to their cruiser, Crowell allegedly sped off, passing other motorists using the right shoulder and failing to stop for a traffic signal, state police said.

State police went to Crowell’s workplace In Naugatuck and could not find him or the Nissan.

State police obtained a warrant for his arrest before Crowell was charged Tuesday. According to state police, the Nissan was towed when Crowell was arrested.

Crowell faces charges of interfering with an officer, speeding, operating without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to insure a motor vehicle, disobeying the signal of an officer, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, disobeying a traffic control signal, failure to drive in the proper lane, improper passing, failure to stop on right side of the road and failure to carry a license.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 14 in Derby Superior Court.