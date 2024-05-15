CT man killed in rollover crash on Route 5/15 in Hartford

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Route 5/15 in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at Exit 89 of Route 5/15 North just after 2 p.m., according to Connecticut State Police.

Andrew Joel Saez, 26, of Windsor Locks was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra Double Cab SR north in the left of two lanes when he veered across the right lane and theoretical gore “for an unknown reason” and continued onto the Exit 89 off-ramp, state police said.

The vehicle then veered from the left lane into the right lane and across the right shoulder before continuing in the grassy area off of the ramp where it rolled over and eventually settled in the grassy area off the right side of the highway, according to state police.

Saez suffered life-threatening injuries during the single-car crash. He was taken in an ambulance to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses or motorists in the area with dashboard camera footage have been asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.