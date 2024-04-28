CT man killed in motorcycle crash in Hartford

A Connecticut man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hartford on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded at 8:36 p.m. to a report of a serious crash involving one motorcycle and one car at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and White Street, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police found 44-year-old Roberto Laboy of Hartford near his red Suzuki that was lying in the middle of the road.

Laboy was unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of a gray Honda Accord involved in the crash remained on scene, police said. The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division was investigating the crash.