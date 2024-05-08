CT man with history of domestic violence offenses accused of sexually assaulting minor

A man with a history of violent offenses was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault charges involving a minor, police said.

David Osler, 43, of Norwalk faces two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

According to police, the department’s Special Victims Unit received a complaint in July about a sexual assault of a minor. Detectives investigated along with the state Department of Children and Families and identified Osler as a suspect, police said.

Police said they were able to obtain a warrant charging Osler in connection with the sexual assault. He was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday.

“We can confirm the Department conducted a joint investigation with the Norwalk Police Department last year after these allegations were brought to our attention,” Ken Mysogland, chief administrator of External Affairs at DCF, said in a statement.

“The department adheres to state law regarding the disclosure of case-specific information as outlined in Conn. Gen. Stat. 17a-28 and will not comment any further at this time given the active criminal investigation,” Mysogland added. “The circumstances alleged serve as a reminder to all members of our community – professionals, family members, friends and concerned citizens – to remain diligent in their efforts to protect children.”

Mysogland encouraged anyone with “reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment” to report it to the 24-hour Child Abuse and Neglect Careline at 1-800-842-2288. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to court records and previous media reports, Osler has had multiple run-ins with the law.

In March 2013, he was arrested by the Darien Police Department after officers alleged that he had a suspended license and a violation of probation warrant out for his arrest. During the arrest, police reported finding three knives in his vehicle.

In May 2014, Osler was again charged with violation of probation as police in Fairfield were investigating a harassment complaint from a woman who alleged that he continued to leave flowers for her and showed up at her workplace despite her cutting off her friendship.

Then in September 2019, police in Norwalk arrested Osler and accused him of attacking a woman in front of her child and preventing her from contacting authorities.

Most recently in March 2022, Osler again was accused of attacking a woman in front of a child, allegedly strangling her. Norwalk police in that arrest also charged him with violating a protective order.

According to court records, Osler has four convictions on his record between 2015 and late last year in connection with a number of charges, including those of second-degree threatening, violating conditions of release, assault, interfering with police, disorderly conduct and violation of probation.

He was released on $75,000 bond and is expected to face a judge in Stamford Superior Court on May 21.