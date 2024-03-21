CT man fatally shot outside Waterbury Superior Court after attending court proceedings

A man was fatally shot outside of Waterbury Superior Court after attending court proceedings on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the area outside of Waterbury Superior Court at 400 Grand St. around 11:42 a.m. on Thursday on a report of a shots-fired incident with a gunshot victim, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Officers located an adult male gunshot victim who was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not identified the victim but said he was a 26-year-old man from Waterbury.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that the victim attended court proceedings earlier in the day. Police said they believe the shooting incident occurred as he was leaving the courthouse.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat or danger to the public.

Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.