CT man driving more than 125 mph on I-84 charged with DUI, state police say

An East Hartford man was allegedly clocked driving more than 125 mph on Interstate 84 in Tolland over the weekend before being arrested on DUI and other charges, state police said.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper heading west on I-84 just prior to Exit 68 in Tolland spotted a motorist in a silver Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan traveling very quickly and failing to stay in the proper lane, according to Connecticut State Police.

The trooper later allegedly clocked the Mercedes going more than 125 mph and pulled the driver over about a 1/2 mile prior to Exit 67 in Vernon, state police said.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Kyler V. Armstrong, according to state police. During the stop, a trooper smelled alcohol in the vehicle and noticed that Armstrong showed “signs of impairment,” state police said.

Armstrong then failed multiple field sobriety tests and did not have the proper documentation showing the vehicle was insured, according to state police. He was taken into custody and transported to Troop C in Tolland, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless driving greater than 85 mph, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to maintain the proper lane.

Armstrong was later released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on April 17.