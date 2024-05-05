CT man dies in motorcycle crash on I-91 in Windsor

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 91 in Windsor on Saturday night, police said.

Connecticut State Police reported that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on I-91 northbound when the driver veered to the left for an unknown reason and struck a concrete barrier in the median.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Zachary Michael Nason, was thrown from his motorcycle into the HOV lane on I-91 southbound, according to Connecticut State Police Troop H.

Nason was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with a dashboard camera who was driving through the area at the time, is asked to contact Trooper Jason Trombly at 860-534-1000 or jason.trombly@ct.gov