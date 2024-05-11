CT man convicted of murder seven years after man found shot in front of restaurant

A jury this week found a Connecticut man guilty of fatally shooting a Stamford man in Bridgeport more than seven years ago.

Shardel Ragin, 36, of Bridgeport appeared in court in Bridgeport on Friday and was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a firearm, according to a statement from the Division of Criminal Justice.

Ragin was convicted of murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Max Antoine, officials said.

Antoine was found shot in front of the former Tiago’s restaurant on State Street in downtown Bridgeport just after midnight on April 20, 2017, officials said.

“The jury was conscientious in working through the evidence to reach an appropriate verdict,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Mary-Caitlin Harding, who prosecuted the case with the help of Inspector Chris DiCarlo.

Joseph T. Corradino, state’s attorney for the judicial district of Bridgeport, said Ragin’s case was investigated by retired Bridgeport Detective Robert Winkler, retired Lieutenant Christopher Lamaine and Detective Keith Hanson.

Ragin is set to be sentenced on June 20. He faces a maximum of 70 years in prison, according to the DCJ.