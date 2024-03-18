CT man charged in violent jewelry store robbery; more arrests expected

A man is facing criminal charges and police say several more arrests are expected in connection with a violent armed robbery of a Bridgeport jewelry store last summer.

Adam Buster, 32, of Bridgeport was arrested at his job in Shelton on Friday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Buster’s arrest stems from a robbery on June 10, 2023, when police say three masked robbers brandishing guns rushed into ABC Jewelry at 102 Boston Ave., forced three employees into the back room and pistol whipped and robbed them, police said.

One of the employees sustained a broken rib in the attack, while another suffered a head injury, according to police.

The robbers then smashed display cases and ripped merchandise off the walls, stealing about $100,000 worth of gold jewelry, police said.

The robbers sped off in a getaway car that detectives later found and processed, according to police.

After what Det. Jeffrey A. Holtz called “an extensive investigation” by Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery and Burglary Squad, police have obtained felony warrants for other suspects who were allegedly involved in the robbery, including two who are currently incarcerated.

They will all face similar charges and are expected to be charged soon, police said.

Buster has multiple prior convictions in Connecticut, including a 2018 conviction for criminal possession of a firearm, interfering with an officer, violating a protective order and other charges stemming from an arrest in 2017, court records show.

He was also convicted of first-degree robbery in late 2019 in connection to an incident in May 2018, according to court records.

Buster is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond, police said.