CT man charged with shooting at car that had a juvenile in it

A Connecticut man is facing charges after he allegedly opened fire on a car carrying a juvenile who had reportedly vandalized his vehicle by slashing the tires and shooting out the back window with a BB gun, police said.

Donald Lubanda, 41, of Wallingford, was arrested Friday and charged with criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Wallingford Police Department.

The charges stem from an alleged dispute on the night of May 4, when officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint at 304 Parker Farms Road.

On scene, officers were told that a juvenile had allegedly shot out the back window of one of Lubanda’s vehicles with a BB gun and slashed the tires. Their dispute continued on Ridge Road, where officers responded to de-escalate the situation.

There, they learned that Lubanda allegedly fired several rounds into the vehicle the juvenile was in, striking the vehicle five times, police said.

Following what police called “an in depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the second shooting” a warrant was issued for Lubanda’s arrest. He turned himself in Friday and was released on a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Meriden on May 23, police said.

The initial criminal mischief incident is still under investigation, police said.