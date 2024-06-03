CT man charged with murder in connection with stabbing at New Haven convenience store

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in New Haven over the weekend.

Antwine Mike, 48, of New Haven faces one count of murder in the death of 47-year-old Travis James, according to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police Department.

Bruckhart said investigators allege that Mike stabbed James during an altercation over the weekend at the Sam’s Mart convenience store on Whalley Avenue.

New Haven police began investigating just before 1:10 a.m. when they were contacted by Yale Protective Services at Hospital of Saint Raphael about what was initially reported to be a walk-in victim with a gunshot wound. The wound was later found to have been caused by a stabbing, Bruckhart said.

The victim, who has been identified as James, was initially unresponsive and in critical condition before he died at the hospital, according to Bruckhart.

Bruckhart said investigators found that James had been dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle and that he had been involved in an altercation at Sam’s Mart. During the argument, he was stabbed.

Police responded to the hospital and Sam’s Mart to investigate and were able to quickly identify Mike as a suspect using the store’s surveillance system, tips from members of the public and the familiarity officers had with him, Bruckhart said.

A detective worked with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office and obtained a warrant for Mike’s arrest on Sunday before he turned himself in.

He was being held on $2 million bond following the arrest and was expected to appear before a judge on Monday.

“I want to thank State’s Attorney Jack Doyle, Sergeant Christopher Alvarado, Detective James Marcum, Officer Jurgen Reci and all of the detectives and officers who tirelessly worked on this case and were able to quickly secure an arrest so quickly,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement. “I would also like to thank members of the New Haven community who reached out to us to provide us with information: your help is greatly appreciated. This case is great example of our officers and community working together to create a safer city.”