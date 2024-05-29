CT man charged with animal cruelty after viral video shows him allegedly kicking dog during walk

An East Haven man faces animal cruelty charges after a video went viral allegedly showing him kicking his dog and hitting the animal as he took him for a walk.

Salvatore Follo, 68, of East Haven was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of failure to license after police received multiple complaints about allegations of animal abuse witnessed over two days, according to Capt. Joseph Murgo of the East Haven Police Department.

Follo’s dog, a cane corso/mastiff named Enzo, was seized by authorities during the investigation and taken to the Central Animal Hospital for evaluation and boarding, Murgo said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Murgo, an East Haven animal control officer was contacted Monday around 10 a.m. by a concerned citizen who reported seeing a man striking his dog while taking him for a walk on Dodge Avenue. The witness provided a video of the incident, which was later shared on the East Haven Animal Shelter’s Facebook page with requests for information about the dog’s owner.

In the video, the man appears to swipe at the dog after the animal playfully jumps around during their walk. Murgo said authorities believe he hit the animal with its leash.

The man then kicks the dog, causing him to fall to the ground, before apparently tugging at the animal’s leash, the video shows.

Murgo said authorities received multiple anonymous tips and were able to identify the man in the video as Follo.

On Tuesday, another concerned citizen contacted authorities and said he was driving on Dodge Avenue when he saw the man from the viral video once again kicking his dog, Murgo said. The witness told authorities he followed the man to his home on Kenny Court.

East Haven police and animal control officers went to Follo’s home around 10:45 a.m. and confronted him about the allegations.

According to Murgo, Follo said he was just “playing” with the dog during the incident captured on video.

Authorities took custody of the dog and issued Follo a summons to appear in New Haven Superior Court next Thursday.

“We would like to thank the residents of East Haven who assisted with identifying Mr. Follo who leveraged the power of social media to help solve this case quickly,” Murgo said.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent animal abuse incident,” East Haven Mayor Joseph A. Carfora said in a statement.

Carfora went on to say he was confident the “perpetrator” would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”