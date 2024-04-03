CT man charged for allegedly pointing gun at tow truck driver on Route 72

A Bristol man faces threatening and weapon charges for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an exchange with a tow truck driver following a near-collision on Route 72 in Plainville earlier this week.

Kevin Perez, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal use of a weapon, first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and improper turn, according to Connecticut State Police.

Perez was charged after troopers from Troop H in Hartford received a complaint just after 4:30 p.m. involving a “suspicious incident” on Route 72 West. Upon arrival, troopers were told by a tow truck driver that they were on their way to a call for service when they used the emergency turnaround to get from the westbound lanes to the eastbound side of Route 72.

A motorist then entered the turnaround “at a high rate of speed” and nearly struck the tow truck, leading to the drivers exchanging words, state police said. During the exchange, the tow truck operator alleged that the driver displayed a handgun and pointed it at them, according to state police.

The motorist took off, but not before the tow truck driver was able to get the vehicle’s registration information and give it to state police troopers.

Troopers were able to identify the driver of the other vehicle as Perez, state police said. They were initially unable to find him at his Bristol home but were able to reach him by phone.

According to state police, Perez admitted to displaying a firearm but denied pointing it at anyone.

Troopers were assisted by the Bristol Police Department when they took Perez into custody at his residence, where they reportedly seized a Ruger LCP .380 handgun and ammunition, state police said.

After being processed at Troop H, Perez was released on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on May 1.