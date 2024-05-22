CT man who barricaded himself in home taken into custody by SWAT team

A man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a condo in Newington on Tuesday, prompting a large police response that included an area SWAT team.

Michael Jamal Elliott, 32, of New Haven was arrested on charges of violation of a protective order, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer, according to Ryan Deane of the Newington Police Department.

Officers around noon responded to the Countryside Condos on Webster Court after a “concerned party” notified authorities that Elliott may have been headed to a residence there in violation of a protective order, Deane said in a statement.

Police learned that Elliott was inside a residence alone and received information indicating that he may have been armed, according to Deane. Officers established communication with him and he refused multiple times to come out, Deane said.

The Capital Region Emergency Response Team — a tactical team made up of officers from area police departments — responded to the scene and convinced Elliott to “peacefully surrender” at 4:30 p.m., according to Deane.

Police found that Elliott was unarmed when he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Elliott was held on bond overnight and was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence help is available by calling your local police department or the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-888-774-2900,” Deane said.