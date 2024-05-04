CT man arrested after state police allegedly find him with automatic weapon, cocaine and fentanyl

A New Haven man arrested Thursday was allegedly found with a gun equipped with a trigger switch to fire automatically, a high-capacity magazine and multiple types of drugs.

Quezon Ableek Jones, 26, faces charges of sale of a narcotic substance, illegal alteration of firearm identification, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, use of a machine gun, illegal sale or purchase of a large-capacity magazine, interfering with an officer and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police said a number of agencies searched Jones and his vehicle prior to his arrest, allegedly finding him with a 9mm handgun, a 30-round magazine, about 18 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl and $463, as well as marijuana and packaging materials. The gun had a trigger switch that allowed it to be fired as an automatic weapon, according to state police.

The agencies involved included the state police Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force and the Statewide Narcotics Task Force as well as police departments in New Haven, Bridgeport and Shelton.

State police said authorities had a search warrant for Jones based on an investigation that led them to believe he was distributing narcotics.

Following his arrest, Jones was held on a $1 million bond and was expected to go before a judge on Friday.