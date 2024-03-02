CT man arrested after police reportedly find child pornography at restaurant

A Wallingford man has been arrested after police seized materials containing pornographic images of children, police said.

Barna Lengyel, 53, was arrested by officers from the Guilford Police Department after they had obtained a search warrant for his place of business, Amarone’s Restaurant in Guilford, police said in a press release.

During the search at Amarone’s, items were seized containing numerous depictions of illegal pornographic materials involving children, according to the release.

Lengyel was arraigned at New Haven Superior Court on Friday with a $500,000 bond.

Although an arrest has been made, police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Guilford Police Department’s Detective Unit at 203-453-8061.