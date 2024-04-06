CT man allegedly found with 80 bags of cocaine and ghost gun. He has pleaded not guilty to charges.

A convicted felon from New Haven has pleaded not guilty after being indicted on charges of selling cocaine and illegally having a loaded firearm, officials said.

Shayquan “Scooby” Gray, 23, appeared in court in New Haven on Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut

A federal grand jury in New Haven returned the three-count indictment last week, officials said.

On March 14, police in New Haven allegedly witnessed Gray — who had an active arrest warrant — “participating in a drug transaction,” according to officials.

Gray was arrested and was allegedly found to be in possession of 80 individual bags of cocaine, a Polymer 80 ghost gun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition and more than $1,200 in cash, officials said.

Gray has prior felony convictions in Connecticut, meaning he violated federal law by possessing a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce, according to officials.

Gray has been held in custody since his arrest on March 14. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the cocaine charge, up to 15 years for possession of ammunition and up to another five years for the weapons charge, officials said.