CT man admits to trafficking fake Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, Adderall pills with meth

A Milford man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for trafficking fake Oxycodone pills with fentanyl in them and phony Adderall pills containing methamphetamine.

Wilson Guzman, Jr., 39, entered his plea Monday in federal court in Hartford, pleading guilty to distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

Guzman is detained while he awaits sentencing, which has been scheduled for Aug. 9. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison based on the charge to which he pleaded guilty, federal officials said.

According to authorities, Guzman was implicated after an investigation by the DEA New Haven Task Force found that he was advertising controlled substances using an encrypted phone messaging application. Officials said investigators found that he distributed the drugs, which included phony Oxycodone and Adderall pills, in person and through the mail.

According to federal authorities, Guzman used locations in West Haven and North Haven to store and prepare narcotics for distribution.

Between June and August 2023, investigators made controlled purchases of drugs from Guzman that included more than 1,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, counterfeit Adderall containing methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, officials said.

He was arrested in September 2023 following a search of his Milford residence and the locations in West Haven and North Haven he used. The searches turned up multiple controlled substances including methamphetamine pills, Xanax pills, psilocybin mushrooms and about 20 kilograms of marijuana, federal officials said.

Authorities also found an AR-15-style rifle and a Glock-style Polymer 80 handgun. Neither firearm had serial numbers and were considered ghost guns, authorities said.