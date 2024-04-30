CT man accused of fatally stabbing his father’s neighbor ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

State prosecutors on Tuesday asked for an independent psychiatric evaluation of a Wilton man who is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his father’s neighbor to death last spring.

Sebastian Andrews, 32, appeared in a virtual court hearing on Tuesday morning, participating via video chat from Garner Correctional Facility in Newtown where he is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond while charged with one count of murder, court records show.

Judge John F. Blawie ruled that Andrews must undergo psychiatric evaluations for both the defense and the prosecution ahead of an expected plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Andrews is accused of fatally stabbing his father’s 39-year-old neighbor Arinzechukwu “Red” Ukachukwu in March 2023, according to court records.

Andrews’ father reportedly called 911 on March 21, 2023, to report that he believed he saw his son stabbing Ukachukwu and dragging his body to the garage, according to an arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Responding officers found Ukachukwu, who had recently moved to Wilton from Brooklyn with his wife and their young son, dead in his garage.

Officers went to Andrews’ home on Indian Hill Road, where he surrendered to officers and was detained without incident, police said.

Andrews’ attorney has filed notice that he intends to pursue a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, according to Assistant State’s Attorney for the Stamford Judicial District Elizabeth Moran, but Andrews had not yet entered a plea.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on July 17 in Stamford Superior Court.