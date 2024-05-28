77-year-old CT man accused of exposing himself, inappropriately touching juvenile girl

A Milford man faces sexual assault and child endangerment charges for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile and inappropriately touching her, police said.

Raymond Kaminski, 77, was arrested last Wednesday on one count of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said the charges came about following a complaint investigators received in April from a woman who said her child accused Kaminski of inappropriately touching her and making her uncomfortable.

Detectives from the police department’s Special Investigations Unit took over the investigation and found that Kaminski allegedly asked to kiss the child “in the private area” and kissed her buttocks, police said.

The child also disclosed an incident in 2019 when Kaminski allegedly exposed himself to her, according to police.

Kaminski was taken into custody last week after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. According to court records, he posted a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in Milford Superior Court on June 20.