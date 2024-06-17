CT man accused of being on cell phone when he left road, struck utility pole

A man was charged Sunday for allegedly using his cell phone when his car left the road and struck a tree, landing him in the hospital, police said.

Nathan P. Fox, 36, of Stafford faces charges of evading responsibility, failure to keep right and operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Police said they responded to the area of Route 5 and Ellington Road after receiving reports of a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole and was in some bushes. Officers who responded found that the vehicle had been abandoned.

Fox was later found at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford and was able to be tied to the crash, according to police.

Police said they believe Fox was using his cell phone when the vehicle left the road.

He was given a misdemeanor summons around 1:30 a.m. and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on July 1.