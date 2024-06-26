CT Inspector General releases report on 2022 fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released a 66-page report Friday detailing the night two Bristol Police Department officers were brutally gunned down and a third was shot during an ambush attack that may have been motivated by a previous encounter with police earlier in the night and a scolding from the suspect’s mother.

The lengthy report, authored by Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr., follows a 20-month investigation and sheds new light on the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, who were shot and killed outside a home at 310 Redstone Hill Road shortly after 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was shot and wounded before taking cover and killing the shooter, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, with a single gunshot.

Two police officers killed, one seriously injured in ‘ambush’ shooting in Bristol

DeMonte, Hamzy and Iurato were the first to arrive at the home where officers went to the side door to speak with Nicholas Brutcher’s brother, Nathan Brutcher, according to Devlin. They ordered Nathan Brutcher to show his hands and step out of the house and, as he did, gunfire erupted.

Iurato, who was shot in the leg, was able to make his way around the home and take cover behind a police cruiser, according to Devlin. From there, he aimed and killed Nicholas Brutcher with a single shot.

Iurato was later taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, where he underwent surgery, according to the Connecticut State Police and now-retired Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould.

Who is Nick Brutcher? Bristol shooter had a Facebook page heavy on middle fingers, but friends were stunned by attack on police

According to Devlin, Nicholas Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds from behind, killing Hamzy at the scene. DeMonte was seriously injured and was rushed to Bristol Hospital, where he died.

According to Devlin’s lengthy report, the shooting followed a disturbance at Bleacher’s Bar that led to Nicholas Brutcher and his brother being pulled over by officers around 9 p.m. During the stop, Devlin wrote, Nicholas Brutcher made “degrading remarks towards” police and was later scolded by his mother.

“It is also plausible that the precipitating event was not the actions of the officers at the traffic stop, but rather Nicholas Brutcher’s mother’s comments publicly scolding him for being disrespectful to the officers and embarrassing the family,” Devlin wrote.

Devlin added that “it is also possible that reasons unknown to investigators may have motivated

Nicholas Brutcher’s decision to attack the officers that day.”

Devlin’s report concluded that Iurato was justified in his use of deadly force. In a preliminary report released just days after the shooting, Devlin said it was “evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified.”

In March 2023, Iurato was inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame, receiving the Courage In Service Award. He returned to the Bristol Police Department in September 2023 following nearly a year of recovery and began working in the Training Division, where he is still assigned.

Bristol officer justified in fatally shooting man who fired over 80 rounds, killing Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy: inspector general report

The deaths of DeMonte and Hamzy jolted the city of Bristol and communities across Connecticut. The men were remembered in front of thousands of law enforcement officials and community members at Rentschler Field in East Hartford a little over a week after their deaths.

The outpouring of support for the fallen officers led to well over $1 million being raised for their families through the “Bristol Police Heroes Fund,” the “Fund the First” campaign and other efforts.

Thousands of people packed the street in front of the Bristol Police Department to pay their respects to DeMonte and Hamzy on the first anniversary of the fatal shootings. Gould, who has since retired as chief of the department, led a candlelight vigil to remember the slain officers and recognize the heroic efforts of Iurato.

DeMonte and Hamzy were memorialized at a garden dedicated to the slain officers at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The community is also planning to build a memorial outside the police department recognizing all five Bristol police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.