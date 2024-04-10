CT Inspector General investigating after woman died in custody of Hartford police

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General is investigating after a 49-year-old woman died in a Hartford Police Department holding cell over the weekend.

Linda Praylow of Hartford was arrested last Friday by Hartford officers and was held on $20,000 bond, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr.

Devlin said Praylow had two warrants out for her arrest, though he did not elaborate on the nature of the charges. The bond on the warrants had been set by a judge.

According to Devlin, Praylow was found unresponsive in her cell in the early morning hours Sunday. She was given first aid by Hartford police before an ambulance took her to Saint Francis Hospital. She had no pulse on the way to the hospital, Devlin said.

Praylow was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Praylow’s cause and manner of death as of Wednesday were “pending further studies.”

Devlin said his office is investigating the death with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

A spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.