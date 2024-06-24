CT emergency dispatcher facing assault charges following viral incident at shopping plaza

An emergency dispatcher in New Haven is facing assault charges after an incident in a city shopping plaza that was caught on video.

Justin Augustine — who is a supervisor for fire and police dispatchers through New Haven’s Public Services Answering Point — turned himself in to police on a warrant after the video made rounds on social media platforms, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Augustine was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace in connection to an incident that happened on June 13, police said.

Just after midnight on June 14, officers responded to a home in New Haven following reports of an argument, then of an assault, according to police.

Officers obtained and reviewed video of the incident, which allegedly showed a man slapping another man who was sitting on the ground outside a store in the plaza on Whalley Avenue, police said.

The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media and officers identified Augustine as the alleged assailant, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Augustine, who turned himself in on Friday.

He has been released on a $2,500 bond, police said.