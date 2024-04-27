CT DEEP awards $545K to help fight invasive aquatic species. See 13 projects chosen.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) today announced the 13 projects receiving grant funding through the Aquatic Invasive Species Grant Program, according to a statement.

A total of $545,000 will be split amongst the projects, according to DEEP.

Invasive species like Zebra mussels and Hydrilla pose a serious threat to Connecticut’s ecosystem, according to a release. The 13 selected projects will help combat these invasive species and help support the state’s aquatic ecosystem biodiversity.

Here is the full list of projects to receive funding:

“This week, I had the privilege of joining federal, state, and Tribal leaders at the White House Water Summit announcing the America the Beautiful Freshwater Challenge, highlighting Connecticut’s progress in preserving the quality of our state’s waterways and outdoor recreational opportunities,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

“Aquatic invasive species are not just a threat to our ecosystems, they are a direct attack on fishing, swimming, and boating, the setting for many memorable outdoor recreation experiences. These grants will help enable the recipients to do the critical work of researching and controlling aquatic invasives, which will safeguard the quality of our state’s natural resources.”

The grant coincides with the Biden Administration’s announcement of America the Beautiful Freshwater Challenge, according to a statement. Connecticut is an inaugural member.