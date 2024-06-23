CT convicted felon accused of having guns, drugs in car, bag after attempting to run from crash

A convicted felon has been charged with allegedly having guns and narcotics on him when he was involved in a crash in West Haven, police said.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on First Avenue near Maple Street, according to the West Haven Police Department.

Officers found two vehicles that had been involved in a crash. Inside one of the vehicles, they spotted a fully loaded Glock 17 firearm with an extended magazine and a “glock switch,” which allows the handgun to become a fully automatic firearm, police said.

After spotting the gun, officers tried to take the 32-year-old driver, Brandunn Ellis, into custody. But Ellis allegedly pulled away from the officers and ran off, according to police.

Officers chased after Ellis and apprehended him on First Avenue near Wood Street. There, police allegedly found another firearm in his possession along with a cross-body bag containing narcotics, police said.

As a convicted felon, Ellis is not allowed to possess firearms, according to police.

Ellis was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a high capacity magazine, two counts of illegal transfer of a firearm, criminal attempt at possession of a machine gun, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and interfering with an officer.

He was being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford “in the coming days,” police said.