CT contractor allegedly took more than $100K to do a home improvement job. He never finished the work.

A Connecticut contractor has been accused of taking more than $100,000 to do a home improvement job he never finished.

Scott Furtado, 53, of Milford was arrested last week on four counts of first-degree larceny, according to the Orange Police Department.

Police said the arrest followed a lengthy investigation tied to a job Furtado, owner of Custom Stiles Woodworking, LLC., was hired to do at a home in Orange. According to police, the job involved working on a kitchen and custom cabinets in a home that was being built.

After accepting more than $100,000 in payments to complete the job, Furtado did not do any work for over a year, police said. According to police, investigators found that he was not able to pay the money back to the victims.

Furtado posted a $25,000 bond following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on May 8.

According to police, following his Orange arrest he was turned over to the Fairfield Police Department after investigators there had a warrant for him for a similar case.

Court records show he was charged with third-degree larceny, violation of home improvement contract requirements and notices in sales agreement.

Furtado posted a $25,000 bond in the Fairfield case and is expected to face a judge in that matter on May 9 in Bridgeport Superior Court, records show.