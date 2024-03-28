The CT catalytic converter trafficking ring stretched across three states. One theft grew very violent.

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $35,000 worth of catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut.

Michael Almodovar, also known as “Eme ElColorado,” of New Haven, appeared in court in Hartford on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two criminal charges connected to the thefts, at least one of which turned violent, according to United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Court records show that Almodovar was involved in a catalytic converter trafficking ring that sold stolen parts to an East Hartford business, which then allegedly trafficked them to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey.

Investigators found that Downpipe Depot & Recycling LLC, which had a warehouse on Park Avenue in East Hartford, allegedly bought the stolen catalytic convertors from a network of thieves that included Almodovar, according to court records.

Catalytic converters, officials said, are often stolen because the part “contains precious metals, can easily be removed from its vehicle, and is difficult to trace, making it a desirable target for thieves.”

The average scrap price for one can run from $300 to $1,500, depending on the model and metal component, federal officials said.

Investigators found that between March 2022 and May 2022, Downpipe Depot paid Almodovar $34,445 for stolen catalytic converters that were then moved to neighboring states by and sold, court records show.

In one incident, officials said that a witness took photos of Almodovar while he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car. Almodovar allegedly attacked the person, smashing his vehicle’s window and cutting him with the saw he used to steal it before running off, according to federal officials.

Records show that the next day he sold six converters to Downpipe Depot for $2,180, federal officials said.

Almodovar, 30, was arrested on Nov. 28, 2023. He is being held in custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 18, according to federal officials.

Almodovar faces up to five years in prison for the count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and up to 10 years for the count of interstate transport of stolen property, court records show.