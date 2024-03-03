In a CT backyard, a model for churches to help people ‘fight their own way out of homelessness’

Suki Godek watched as her husband packed up his lunch on the bed of their tiny home before he headed out for work at his family’s dairy farm.

Just months earlier, the couple lived in a tent.

Today, the Godeks reside in one of six tiny homes that comprise the Rosette Neighborhood Village, a “Human Rights Zone” carved into the backyard of the Amistad Catholic Worker house of hospitality in the Hill neighborhood of New Haven.

The community is the first of its kind in the state, and it could serve as a model if lawmakers greenlight a proposal that would allow religious organizations to install tiny homes on their property to shelter individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The village contains six units in total, two 100-square-foot double units for couples and four 64-square-foot single units. Amistad said the entire project, which was financed through private fundraising initiatives, cost about $123,000 and took a team of 20 volunteers less than a day’s work to install.

The prefabricated homes, designed by the for-profit company Pallet, are best described as free-standing dorm rooms.

The shelters have no in-house bathroom or kitchen — that is located steps away, in the main Amistad house — but there is a bed, ample storage, heating, cooling, electric outlets, a fire alarm and a carbon monoxide detector.

According to Pallet, each unit should last more than 10 years and is designed to withstand 110-mile-per-hour winds, 25 pounds per square foot of snow and temperatures as low as 40 degrees below zero. They are also resistant to mold, rot and pests.

But the tiny homes violate local building ordinances.

Days after the homes went up in late October, New Haven served the village with a notice to cease and desist.

The tiny homes are currently operating on a 180-day temporary use permit from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. What will happen to the village once that permit expires is unclear.

“That’s why we really need 5174,” said Colleen Shaddox, a member of the Rosette Neighborhood Village Collective, which serves as a fundraising and volunteer arm of the Village’s main mission.

Shaddox is referring to House Bill 5174, a proposal introduced by the Connecticut General Assembly’s Planning and Development Committee that would give religious organizations the right to install prefabricated, temporary shelter units on their property.

Without the legislation, Shaddox said the village is “always going to be vulnerable” to local zoning laws, which have historically prevented faith communities from offering shelter.

While H.B. 5174 would authorize shelter installation as of right, it requires all units to adhere to applicable building and fire codes.

The bill also provides a short list of conditions municipalities can opt to regulate. That list includes prohibiting “the installation of more than eight temporary shelter units on any single lot,” limiting units to a maximum of 400 square feet, restricting occupancy to one family or two unrelated individuals and capping shelter stays at 12 months per occupant, among other specified requirements.

Advocates see H.B. 5174 as a crisis response that would add much-needed shelter beds to the state’s overflowing system, particularly in suburban and rural municipalities that currently lack emergency shelter for their residents.

Opponents have criticized the bill saying its broad nature gives religious organizations too much power to install shelters without community input, oversight or services.

As the legislative session progresses, members of Amistad, the Village and the Collective are praying for H.B. 5174’s passage.

“If you put people first, you should allow communities like this,” Shaddox said. “I’m not saying that this is the only solution, but it’s a solution and it’s working pretty well for a lot of people.”

‘It gave me a sense of purpose’

On a chilly Tuesday in late February, the village’s residents trickled into “the Hut” for their weekly meeting — one of the few hard-and-fast rules for living in the backyard community.

Notices tacked to a beam of the Hut, as well as the entrance to the Amistad’s backyard, declared that entrants had crossed into a “Human Rights Zone.”

Inside, a wood-carved statue of the Virgin Mary watched from the corner as clouds from steaming coffee mugs and foggy yawns mingled in the morning air.

Residents sat around a propane fire, breakfasts in hand, while Godek led the discussion about chore rotations, laundry schedules and an upcoming pea-planting action for the community garden.

In the village, residents govern themselves and take care of themselves. Everyone is expected to contribute, whether it be cooking meals, cleaning the shared bathroom, maintaining the backyard property, or caring for members of the surrounding community who go to Amistad for food and other services.

That morning the village had 17 residents, although Godek said the number fluctuates often. In addition to the eight tiny home residents, several others live in tents in an auxiliary section of the backyard known as the garden.

Godek said that she and other neighbors often liken the village to “summer camp.”

“​​It’s sort of just a big family-type environment,” Godek said. “I have lots of siblings, so I’m used to being in a home with a lot of moving parts. So for me, it’s pretty comfortable. Some people when they first come, they have an adjustment period where they’re just getting used to being around so many people in such a small area.”

In the encampment community where Godek previously lived, Godek said she “kind of took on the mom role for everybody.” The village cemented her role as a leader.

Godek is a voice for her community, speaking at fundraising events, hosting youth group tours and advocating for the village in the Connecticut State Legislature.

“For me, it gave me a sense of purpose that I had not previously sought,” Godek said. “When I came here, it actually made me a neighbor and it made me back to being part of a community instead of shying away from people and not being involved.”

Before Godek and her husband came to Connecticut, they lived and worked on a dairy farm in Ohio.

“When COVID hit, the farm went under and they fired all their employees,” Godek said. “We had a house through the farm. All our vehicles were through the farm. So we ended up losing everything.”

Godek said they decided to move to Connecticut to take care of her father-in-law, who was in poor health.

“We just ended up kind of stuck,” Godek said. “I think we stayed in hotels for almost a year, but then once our savings ran out, it was just like, where do you go from there?”

For a while, Godek and her husband lived in New Haven’s Tent City. When the city bulldozed the West River encampment last spring, they moved to the Amistad’s backyard.

“There was only one other couple in a tent at that time,” Godek said. “Then from the two of us, we started making our community back here.”

In October, after the tiny homes were built, Godek and her husband moved in.

“In a tent, you can’t even stand up,” Godek said. “If you can imagine going into your home and just sitting all the time. … I was always completely sore. My back was so messed up from laying on the hard ground. And just everything you own is always damp or wet.”

“Once you get into the house, it’s amazing to have warm dry clothes,” she said.

In a tent, things like heat, privacy, even a key, were not possible.

“I know it sounds silly, but a lock on a door, it makes a big difference,” Godek said.

As someone with bipolar disorder, Godek said that sense of security and comfort improved her mental health.

“It helped a lot with my depression, just having a stable place, knowing that I could get up every day and go to work and not have to worry about where I’m going to be sleeping or be eating,” Godek said. “It makes a big difference having your own actual space.”

Godek said she “was surprised at how many people have never been in this situation until recently.”

“Homeless faces aren’t the same as they were 10 years ago. Ultimately, now we have more college students who are homeless. We have a lot of people that live out of their cars,” Godek said, adding that she has two college degrees and her husband works seven days a week as a dairy farmer.

“We have people here that work full time and they’re still unable to afford housing. So it’s just completely different than just the ‘traumatized veteran’ or the ‘crazy bag lady’ who’s standing on a corner,” Godek said.

Godek described the Village as “a testament to how diverse our actual society is.”

Godek said it offers an “actual working model” that is “more realistic” and attainable for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“When you go to a shelter, if you’re married, you can’t be together. If you have your children, you can’t be in the same area. You can’t have visitors, friends, more property than two small bags, a job that will make you work longer than 8 p.m. at night. And you have to be out at like five, six in the morning,” Godek said. “Here we don’t have those restraints.”

Godek said she thinks of the Village and its tiny homes as a “transitional space” and a “stepping stone” toward finding an eventual home.

“We like to say tiny homes, for us, means hope and it does,” Godek said. “(It’s) the hope that everybody can have their own place as a neighbor in a community.”

As for Godek and her husband, their dream is to one day run their own farm again.

“My husband wants another dairy farm so bad,” Godek said. “So we’re just going to keep saving and working towards that, it’s all you can do, you know?”

“After years of things not being so good after COVID,” Godek said the Village community offered “a reason to think that maybe tomorrow is going to be better.”

‘We will not stop doing it.’

Mark Colville, whose colorful and at times controversial history of activism has gotten him in trouble with the law, has operated the Amistad house out of his home for the last 30 years.

Colville said he opened up his backyard in the summer of 2022 “to model what a supported tent city could look like.”

Colville said he sees the tiny homes as a vehicle for policy change.

“What we’re doing in the backyard is not recognized as legal. And that’s what needs to change,” Colville said. “Part of what we’re doing here is confronting laws, municipal laws, that exclude the possibility of people from asserting their human right to take refuge.”

Colville explained how the village and Amistad are flipping the idea of what support for people experiencing homelessness can look like.

“When you walk into most of the agencies that help unhoused people in our city, basically, you’re obligated to prove helplessness in order to get service,” Colville said. “You have to approach these agencies in a posture of disempowerment in order to be helped. We’re trying to change that.”

“The tiny homes are not the point,” Colville emphasized. “The point is privacy, autonomy, human rights, agency, independence. … As a city, we simply do not trust unhoused people to exercise any of those things.”

Colville said the village aims to help residents channel “their own power” to eventually “fight their own way out of homelessness.”

Colville said the culture and methodology cultivated by the village is by no means, transferable to every faith community, but he said the Amistad House is “uniquely positioned” to guide other groups that want to take on similar projects.

“We’ve been at this work for quite some time and we have learned a few things about what works and what doesn’t work,” Colville said.

Colville described churches as an “untapped resource” in the fight against poverty and homelessness. He called H.B. 5174 a “no-brainer.”

“Go back as far as you want, hundreds of years even. The only real institution that you could kind of call a ‘friend to the poor,’ has been the church and the churches have not left, they’re there,” Colville said.

“The government should just get out of the way and let churches do what churches do,” Colville added. “People are trained by their faith to take care of other people. Let churches do that in the neighborhoods. Let us do it.”

Colville said he has every intention for the village to continue its operation.

Regardless of if H.B. 5174 passes, or what New Haven orders after the expiration of the temporary permit, Colville said the village has no plans to remove the tiny homes.

“We simply are not going to cease and desist,” Colville said.

“Whether it’s legal or not is irrelevant to the question of whether or not I am obliged to do it by virtue of my faith,” Colville said. “What we’re doing in the backyard is a faith-based response based on deeply held religious principles. … We will not stop doing it.”