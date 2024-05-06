CT authorities trace middle school bomb threat to Bradley International Airport, detain suspect

One person was detained Monday after a bomb threat directed toward a school in Rocky Hill was found to have come from Bradley International Airport.

Police officers in the morning hours were dispatched to Griswold Middle School on the report of a bomb threat, according to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Police said the school was evacuated as authorities used a bomb-detecting dog during a “thorough search” of the building. Students were able to return to school after the search turned up nothing suspicious.

“While the threat is not believed to be credible, the police still recommended the evacuation out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent of Rocky Hill Schools Mark Zito wrote in a letter to the school community.

“The individual responsible for the threat has been identified and detained as this investigation progresses,” police wrote in a statement.

According to Zito, the threat was traced back to Bradley International Airport, where Connecticut State Police detained the caller.

State police said the individual was later transported for a medical evaluation.

“Rocky Hill (police) will be handling the criminal investigation,” state police said.