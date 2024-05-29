CSUCI to offer guaranteed admission to graduates from some local school districts

Getting into college in Ventura County is getting a little easier.

Starting next school year, CSU Channel Islands will begin offering guaranteed admission to high school students who graduate from some Ventura County school districts, provided they meet basic academic criteria.

University leaders say the program will open up college as an option for more students while boosting CSUCI's enrollment, which has been flagging in recent years.

Fillmore Unified, Santa Paula Unified, Oak Park and Oxnard Union High school districts have already approved memorandums of understanding with the university to be part of the program. Roxana Tunc, CSUCI's admissions director, said Ojai Unified and Simi Valley Unified are in conversations about their own agreements. So are Moorpark Unified and Conejo Valley Unified, according to statements from each district. Ventura Unified Assistant Superintendent Greg Bayless said in a statement that the district is still evaluating the program and corresponding agreement.

Fillmore Unified Superintendent Christine Schieferle said in a statement that the district's agreement validates for students that CSUCI believes in them.

"This makes college a reality for our students before they graduate from high school," she wrote.

Tunc said the university serves a large population of first-generation students who might feel uncertain about applying for college. With guaranteed admission, Tunc said, the university hopes to relieve that pressure.

"We're trying to become a little more attentive to the needs of our students," she said.

Tunc said the university offered similar deals to all of the county's high school districts and plans to expand the program into Santa Barbara County.

To earn admission under the program's terms, students from those districts must meet basic CSU system eligibility requirements, complete the CSU's A-G coursework requirements, earn a minimum 2.5 GPA, pass basic math and English assessments and apply for financial aid.

Students can join any unimpacted major. The only currently impacted major at the campus is nursing, said Tunc.

The five-year deals include no financial obligations, Tunc said, only requirements that districts provide a minimum level of academic support, communicate with parents about the program, share student progress with the university and join the California College Guidance Initiative, a state-funded college-planning nonprofit.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: CSUCI to offer guaranteed admission to some local grads