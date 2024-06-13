CSUB Superfan pleads no contest to attempted unlawful sex

The man known as the CSUB superfan at sporting events who was charged with attempting to contact a minor for sex pleaded no contest to attempted unlawful sexual intercourse in Kern County Superior Court Wednesday.

Following his plea, Jordan Lovett, 34, had one count of contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense and one count of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense dismissed.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department report, Lovett attempted to arrange sex with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover agent from the California Department of Justice.

Lovett responded to an online escort advertisement on Jan. 24 and started texting the phone line from 3:30 until 9:00 p.m., according to the report. In a text, Lovett asked for 30 minutes which the agent on the other line, who responded it would cost $200. Lovett responded that the rate sounded good to him, if he could verify the person on the other line, according to the report.

Lovett asked the person on the other line to FaceTime him or call him, but received responses that the alleged teenager’s aunt was around so it was a bad time to call. At one point, Lovett asked the alleged teen if she was a “cop or affiliated,” to which the investigator on the other line replied, “I ain’t no pig bro. ru.”

The person on the other line told Lovett she was a teenager and the two continued to chat, using phrases like “beautiful” and “babe.” Despite multiple requests, neither the alleged teenager nor Lovett sent selfies to one another.

When the alleged teen asked if they were going to have sex, Lovett responded, “I didn’t know u actually wants me to.” After the two continued to chat, Lovett still insisted she verify her identity to him before they meet up because people lie and “catfish” all the time.

When the alleged teenager seemed annoyed by his insistence to know her identity and said she was done talking to him, Lovett said he would come to her. The two arranged to meet in Jastro Park, where Lovett was arrested.

Lovett is not in custody. However, he is ordered to stay away from both the CSUB and Bakersfield College campuses and any of the colleges' events, including sporting events.

Lovett is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.