CSPD: Welfare check leads to chase after drugs found

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Saturday, June 15, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of North Academy Boulevard, near Union Boulevard, to check on the welfare of two people who were reported as unconscious in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle in question, along with the two unconscious people. CSPD said they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle.

Officers attempted to set up a “non-contact block” to prevent the potentially impaired driver from leaving, but the two people inside the vehicle woke up. According to CSPD, they disobeyed police orders and tried to escape in the vehicle, ramming a marked police car and fleeing the scene. Officers had deployed a “Piranha” tire deflation device before they drove away, and it deflated one of the tires.

The vehicle eluded the officers and drove into a residential area to the west of Montebello Drive and Academy Boulevard. Though the vehicle was driving recklessly, CSPD said they did not pursue it as the driver was quickly identified and will be arrested at a later time.

