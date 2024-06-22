CSPD: Two unrelated carjackings on same morning

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), two unrelated carjackings happened before noon on Saturday, June 22, one with a knife, and the other with pepper spray.

The first carjacking happened in a parking lot in the 7700 block of North Academy Boulevard, near Briargate Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. According to CSPD, the victim called in and reported that someone had attempted to carjack him while threatening him with a knife.

CSPD reports that when officers arrived, they located the suspect, Daniel Fuqua, and arrested him on a felony warrant.

The second carjacking occurred in the 4200 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard, near West Fillmore Street. According to CSPD, a call came in around 10:45 a.m. from a person reporting that they had been carjacked.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been approached by a stranger who began talking to them and then sprayed them with “pepper spray” and took the running vehicle.

CSPD says they are working to identify the suspect and track the vehicle for the second incident, but emphasized that the two carjackings are not related.

