CSPD: Suspect jumps from 2nd floor of city garage to escape police

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call about an assault near the intersection of Kiowa Street and North Tejon. When officers arrived, the suspect took a great leap to evade them.

The call came in around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, and according to CSPD, the suspect, John Miner, immediately ran from officers toward the city bus terminal when they arrived. Miner reportedly ran to the second floor of the garage in an attempt to evade police and jumped to the ground below.

Officers were in the immediate area, and CSPD said that “after the utilization of a less lethal tool,” they were able to take him into custody. Miner was treated for minor injuries and arrested for his alleged role in the disturbance.

