CSPD: Stabbing victim in the hospital, suspect in custody

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Just after midnight on Sunday, April 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a reported stabbing on the 4500 block of London Lane. When they arrived they found a person suffering from severe stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene, said CSPD, but officers later located the suspect in the area and took them into custody without incident.

We will provide updates on this story as they become available.

