CSPD seeks public’s help in locating missing 68-year-old

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking assistance locating a 68-year-old who went missing on Friday, June 7.

Kenneth Simmons, 68, was last seen on Friday at around 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Morning Sun Ave.

Simmons is described as having gray hair, weighing 120 pounds, and standing at 5’6”. He may be driving a silver Toyota Corolla with Colorado plate #BTAH13.

If you have any information or have seen Simmons, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

