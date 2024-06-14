Minor killed in crash in Southeast Colorado Springs

UPDATE: THURSDAY 6/13/2024 10:36 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A minor was killed in a crash at an apartment complex in Southeast Colorado Springs on Thursday evening, June 13, according to CSPD.

Police on scene told FOX21’s crew that the initial call reported an auto-pedestrian crash in the 2400 block of Lexington Village Lane.

CSPD said a minor died on scene, though they could not provide the age of the victim or information on how the crash occurred.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD on scene of fatal crash near Chelton and Astrozon

THURSDAY 6/13/2024 9:48 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a fatal crash in southeast Colorado Springs on Thursday evening, June 13.

A spokesperson for CSPD confirmed to FOX21 News that officers were on the scene of a fatal crash in the 2400 block of Lexington Village Lane, just north of the intersection of Chelton Road and Astrozon Boulevard.

CSPD could not provide additional details on the crash or the victim.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

This is a developing story. FOX21 News will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.