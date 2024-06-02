CSPD releases missing person alert for 17-year-old girl

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a missing person alert for Joselyn Gonzalez, a 17-year-old Hispanic girl who left Delaware, possibly with her boyfriend. Authorities are unsure if she left voluntarily.

Joselyn is described as approximately 4’9″ tall, and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a light black skirt and gray shirt.

According to CSPD, she is believed to be possibly heading towards Denver in a white pickup truck.

Joselyn has been entered into the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person under the Georgetown Police Department.

If anyone has information on her location, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

