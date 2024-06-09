CSPD: Officer-involved shooting of armed suspect downtown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), when patrolling officers came upon a disturbance downtown shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 9, it led to an officer-involved shooting with an armed suspect.

CSPD reported that on Sunday, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were on foot patrol near East Colorado Avenue and South Nevada Avenue, when they witnessed a disturbance at a business on Nevada.

As the officers approached the business, they saw a man reportedly holding a firearm. The suspect ran northbound on Nevada towards East Pikes Peak Avenue, and the officers started chasing the suspect, identifying themselves as police and ordering the suspect to drop the gun.

According to CSPD, the suspect continued fleeing, and during the foot chase, “at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round, striking the suspect.”

The suspect allegedly continued to run but was eventually taken into custody a short distance away in the 100 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, near East Kiowa Street. Once the suspect was in custody, CSPD officers began rendering medical aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital with serious injuries. According to CSPD, a firearm was located on the scene.

CSPD reports that no other community members or officers were injured in the incident. One CSPD officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave, according to CSPD policy as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office leads the investigation for the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.