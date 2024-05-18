CSPD Investigates Fatal Shooting Near Memorial Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard near Memorial Park at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot at least once and was dead at the scene. The CSPD Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and although there is no suspect in custody, the unit is developing potential suspect information.

This is an active investigation, and CSPD asks that anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident to call CSPD at (719) 444-4000, or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

