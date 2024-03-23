CSPD Homicide Unit investigating death on E. Dale Street

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Mar. 23, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a reported death on the 3100 block of E. Dale St., where they found a dead female in an apartment.

Based on the circumstances, detectives with the Homicide Unit were notified, CSPD said. The Homicide Unit took over the investigation, which is still ongoing.

We will share more details about this situation when they become available.

